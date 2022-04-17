Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $20,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

