Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.25. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General stock opened at $248.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $250.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.