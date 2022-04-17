Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.54. Employers posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

EIG opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Employers has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $43.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.