Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,460%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $7.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%.
E opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. ENI has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after buying an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 121,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after buying an additional 135,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.
