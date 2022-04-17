Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

