Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.34 Million

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) to announce $562.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.35 million and the lowest is $551.30 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $461.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:NBR opened at $195.19 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.