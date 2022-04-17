Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) to announce $562.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.35 million and the lowest is $551.30 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $461.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS.
NYSE:NBR opened at $195.19 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
