Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 93,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,489. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

