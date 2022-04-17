Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,293. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $204.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

