Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

PZZA opened at $101.11 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5,055.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

