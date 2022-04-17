Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) to post ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.00). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 24,031 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $119,193.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $217,409. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

