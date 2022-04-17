Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Announce $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of QRVO opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.95. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after acquiring an additional 325,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.