Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.80. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Argus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.41. 2,806,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.