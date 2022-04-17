Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

