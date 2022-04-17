Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) to post $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 598,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. UFP Industries has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $843,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 over the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UFP Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in UFP Industries by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in UFP Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

