Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) to announce ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.58). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,425 shares of company stock valued at $79,078 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $174,000.

URGN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.83. 91,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,689. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

