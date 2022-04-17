Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) to post sales of $85.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.10 million and the highest is $88.60 million. Wingstop posted sales of $70.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $362.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $375.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $419.09 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $435.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

Shares of WING traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.92. The company had a trading volume of 549,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,402. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.43. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Wingstop by 98.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

