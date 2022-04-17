Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $554.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $581.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. Acushnet posted sales of $580.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

GOLF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 213,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 36.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 196.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.