Zacks: Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.29. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.84. 522,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,575. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

