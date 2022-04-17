Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Beyond Air also reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $293,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $197.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

