Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

NYSE:BYD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

