Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.21 EPS

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

NYSE:BYD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.