Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.44. CarMax reported earnings of $2.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after buying an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.87.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.