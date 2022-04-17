Zacks: Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 887,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

