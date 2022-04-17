Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

