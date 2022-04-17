Zacks: Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,464. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,858,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,145,000 after purchasing an additional 405,737 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 379.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

