Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.63 Million

Brokerages predict that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will report $118.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.88 million to $120.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $545.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $565.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $651.33 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $694.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketWise.
MKTW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.03 on Friday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.
MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.