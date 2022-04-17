Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.63 Million

Brokerages predict that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will report $118.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.88 million to $120.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $545.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $565.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $651.33 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $694.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MKTW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 120,100 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.03 on Friday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.