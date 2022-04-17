Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $310.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $246.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 305,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

