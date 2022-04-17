Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) will report $41.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.84 million and the lowest is $41.07 million. OLO posted sales of $36.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $193.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $195.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $251.09 million, with estimates ranging from $242.12 million to $262.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other OLO news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 3,381.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of OLO by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,218. OLO has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

