Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 272.7% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 845,329 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 19,477.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 863,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SKIL opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

