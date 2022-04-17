Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOVO. UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 280,106 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

