Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.04. Chemours reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. Chemours’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

NYSE CC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,846. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 313.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 675,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

