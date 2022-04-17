Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.