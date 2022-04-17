Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veritone by 161.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 1,010.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 137,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 57.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.04. Veritone has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $37.14.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

