Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

VSAT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,121. Viasat has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $29,243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after acquiring an additional 554,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viasat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Viasat by 4,043.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 257,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 251,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

