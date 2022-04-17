Zacks: Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $1.87. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE:WCC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.19. 348,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. WESCO International has a one year low of $82.17 and a one year high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.29.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

