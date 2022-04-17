Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.66 Million

Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will report sales of $266.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.23 million and the lowest is $264.70 million. Yelp reported sales of $232.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,302. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

