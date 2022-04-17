Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $161.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 251,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,518. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

