ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,048,038 shares of company stock worth $170,076,433 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZI traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,524. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

