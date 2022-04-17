ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE ZTO opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

