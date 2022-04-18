$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.
OSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.
In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.