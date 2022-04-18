-$0.05 EPS Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Shares of MAXR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 436,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,212. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.24. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.