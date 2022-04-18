-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Medical.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

TMDI stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $53.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.88. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 2,253.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 179.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.