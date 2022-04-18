-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Motus GI also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,867.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOTS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 151,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 749,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

