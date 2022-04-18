-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tritium DCFC.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Tritium DCFC (Get Rating)
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.