-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tritium DCFC.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC opened at $8.52 on Monday. Tritium DCFC has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

