-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Yelp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yelp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. Yelp has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

