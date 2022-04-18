-$0.14 EPS Expected for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.16). Avalo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 206,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $181,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,052,300 shares of company stock valued at $790,354. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

