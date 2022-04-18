-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.54 on Friday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

About BioLineRx (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.