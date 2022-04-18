$0.20 EPS Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Bentley Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $12,615,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $42.23. 835,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

