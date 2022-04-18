-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after purchasing an additional 488,325 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,742 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after buying an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 177,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,822. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

