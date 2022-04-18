-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. AppHarvest reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AppHarvest.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.