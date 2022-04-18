-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. AppHarvest posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AppHarvest has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 42.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

